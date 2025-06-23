Meenakshi Jayan, who has appeared in Malayalam films, has been honoured with the Best Actress award in the Asian New Talent section at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. The movie directed by debutant Sivaranjini J was the only Indian film in competition for the Golden Goblet Awards, presented at the Shanghai film festival. Acclaimed director Dr Biju shared the news on his Facebook page. He made the announcement by sharing that Meenakshi's win is a proud moment for Malayalam and Indian Cinema.

Golden Goblet Awards winners in Main Competition

Best Film - Kyrgyzstan’s 'Black Red Yellow,' directed by Aktan Arym Kubat.

The jury grand prix was shared between Japan’s 'On Summer Sand,' directed by Shinya Tamada, and China’s 'Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts,'' helmed by Wang Tong.

Best Director - Cao Baoping for the Chinese film 'One Wacky Summer'.

Best Actress - Wan Qian for her performance in 'Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts.'

The Best Actor - José Martins for his role in the Portugal-Brazil co-production 'The Scent of Things Remembered'

Best screenplay - Korek Bojanowski and Katia Priwieziencew for Poland’s 'Loss of Balance.'

Best Cinematography - 'Markus Nestroy' for the Germany-Switzerland collaboration 'You Believe in Angels, Mr. Drowak?'

The outstanding artistic achievement award - China-France co-production 'My Father’s Son,' directed by Qiu Sheng.

Asian New Talent section

Best Film - China’s 'As the Water Flows,' directed by Bian Zhuo

Best director - Liryc Dela Cruz for the Italy-Philippines film 'Where the Night Stands Still.'

Best Actor - Chinese actor Shi Pengyuan for 'Water Can Go Anywhere'

Best Actress - India’s Meenakshi Jayan for 'Victoria.'

Best Script - Sri Lanka’s 'Riverstone', with Lalith Rathnayake and Nilantha Perera

Best Cinematography - Film Riverstone, To Prabath Roshan.