As the final weekend of June approaches, the box office is gearing up for a diverse lineup of theatrical releases on June 27. From mythological spectacle to emotional horror, gritty crime thrillers to family dramas, this Friday offers something for every kind of moviegoer. Here’s a quick look at the major films hitting screens this week.

Kannappa (Telugu + Dubbed Versions)

'Kannappa' is a visually grand mythological epic directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the title role of Thinnadu/Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The ensemble cast includes powerhouse names like Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva. Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan appear in prominent roles. Shot extensively in scenic locations, including New Zealand, the film will be released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Maa (Hindi)

'Maa' is an emotional horror drama starring Kajol in a powerful role as a mother determined to protect her child from a supernatural threat. Blending family drama with elements of psychological horror, the film explores maternal courage in the face of unknown forces. Scheduled for release on June 27, Maa promises an intense and haunting cinematic experience.

Maargan (Tamil)

Directed by Leo John Paul in his debut, 'Maargan' is a taut crime thriller led by Vijay Antony, who also produces the film and composes its music. While plot details remain closely guarded, Antony is believed to portray a mysterious figure involved in a web of crime or investigation. The cast also includes Ajay Dhishan and P. Samuthirakani in significant roles.

Love Marriage (Tamil)

'Love Marriage' is a family drama written and directed by Shanmuga Priyan. The film stars Vikram Prabhu alongside Sushmitha Bhat, who makes her Tamil debut. Produced by Dr. Swetha Shri and Sreenidhi Sagar, the film features music by Sean Roldan and appearances by Meenakshi Dinesh and Sathyaraj in a special cameo. With themes centered around love, family, and cultural values, 'Love Marriage' is set to offer a feel-good theatrical experience.