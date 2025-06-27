Actor Suresh Gopi shared a self-deprecating birthday post on social media that quickly caught attention. Alongside a photo of himself cutting a cake, he wrote: 'Birthday Boy SURA is all love and only love for all!' The name 'Sura' is a nickname frequently used by trolls when referring to the actor, making the post a light-hearted nod to the online chatter around him.

The post soon went viral. When a user commented, 'Everyone has now turned even the elder statesman into a troll,' it was Suresh Gopi’s son, Madhav, who stepped in with a calm response: 'Sura isn’t a troll, my friend. Sura is a feeling.' Madhav also took the time to respond to several other comments, prompting many to wonder if he was the one who actually posted the message on behalf of his father.

Suresh Gopi turned 67 on June 26. The occasion saw warm wishes pouring in from across the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal wrote, 'Happy birthday, dear Suresh. Wishing you a day filled with warmth and happiness, and a year that reflects the kindness, strength, and light you bring to others.'

Suresh Gopi also shared a family video where he is seen cutting the birthday cake in the presence of his wife Radhika, their children, and son-in-law. In the video, his children are seen feeding him cake and giving him kisses. 'Happy birthday to our beloved achan (father),' wrote his son-in-law Shreyas. A heartfelt note by Madhav, calling his father a lone warrior in both cinema and life, also went viral, striking an emotional chord with fans.