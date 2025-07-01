A new plagiarism controversy has sparked debate around the chartbuster 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The song, which became a massive hit upon its release in 2021 and featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a sizzling avatar, is now at the centre of a copyright row.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who created the viral number, recently alleged that a Turkish song released last year closely mimics his work. Without naming names, DSP mentioned at a public event that he was made aware of a version in Turkish that sounded “just like” 'Oo Antava', calling it “a direct copy.”

Turkish singers have a history of rehashing songs from India. This one, released in 2024, rehashed Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa (2021) by our own @ThisIsDSP. By the way, this is not sampling. Turkish song details: Singer: Atiye Song: Anlayana. pic.twitter.com/XcTl0bmS0N — Sylvian (@Sylvianism) June 29, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after his comments surfaced, fans online were quick to identify the track as 'Anlayana' by Turkish singer Atiye, which dropped around seven months ago. The similarities between the two tracks have led to a flood of comparisons in the YouTube comments of 'Anlayana', with listeners pointing out the near-identical tune and rhythm.

While DSP has not taken any formal legal step yet, he has hinted at exploring legal action, indicating that the situation may escalate further if not addressed.