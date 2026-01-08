Director Rahul Sadasivan has shared a personal note reflecting on ‘Bramayugam’s’ upcoming screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, speaking about how the film’s deeply rooted folklore has travelled beyond language and geography.

‘Bramayugam’ is set to be screened on February 12 as part of the Academy Museum’s curated programme 'Where the Forest Meets the Sea'. The Malayalam film is the only Indian title selected for the series and also marks the first time a Mammootty-starrer will be showcased at the Academy Museum.

In his note, Rahul described the emotional origins of the film and its resonance with audiences outside India. “Bramayugam comes from the stories I grew up hearing, the fears that stayed, the silences that never left. To see it resonate beyond language and geography is overwhelming,” he wrote, thanking the cast and crew for bringing the vision to life.

The Where the Forest Meets the Sea film series runs from January 10 to February 12 and features folklore-inspired films from around the world. The line-up includes titles such as ‘Midsommar’ (2019), ‘Häxan’ (1922), ‘La Llorona’ (2019), ‘The Witch’ (2015), ‘Viy’ (1967), ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ (2022), ‘Under the Shadow’ (2016), ‘The Wicker Man’ (1973), ‘His House’ (2020) and ‘Onibaba’ (1965).