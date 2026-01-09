Director Nithin Renji Panicker has sparked fresh debate on social media following the teaser of 'Toxic', the upcoming Kannada film directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash. In an Instagram post, Nithin shared lines by author Zacharia, which many fans interpreted as a subtle critique of Geethu and her filmmaking choices.

The post has been widely discussed online for noting differences in reception between Malayalam and Kannada films with similar mass templates. Fans believe Nithin’s post was aimed at this perceived inconsistency, especially in light of the teaser’s depiction of aggressive masculinity, smoking sequences, and mass-style visuals.

Nithin’s reference echoes past controversies. In 2016, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu publicly criticised misogyny in 'Kasaba', the Mammootty-starrer directed by Nithin. Geetu Mohandas was among those urging Parvathy to name the film directly, repeatedly prompting her with “Say it, say it.” The incident had triggered significant backlash and online criticism for both Nithin and the film.

Now, with 'Toxic’s' teaser drawing similar scrutiny, Nithin appears to question whether the ideals Geetu once championed still hold. He had earlier commented on the first promo, noting that the person who condemned 'Kasaba' for misogyny seemed to have redefined it when making a film in another language.

Fans point to the teaser’s controversial scenes, which include Yash lifting women and pouring alcohol over their bodies, as the context for Nithin’s Instagram post. Many see it as a reminder of the ongoing conversation about gender representation, cinematic freedom, and consistency in how films are criticised across industries.