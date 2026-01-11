Actor Anupama Parameswaran celebrated her father Parameswaran’s 60th birthday with an intimate family gathering and shared glimpses from the occasion on social media. The photos capture warm moments from the celebration, including her father cutting the birthday cake and the family coming together over a festive meal.

Anupama also posted pictures with her parents, Parameswaran and Sunitha, her brother, and other close relatives, accompanying the images with a simple caption wishing her father a happy birthday.

Anupama shot to fame after her breakout performance as Mary in the Malayalam blockbuster 'Premam', a role that quickly made her a favourite among audiences across South India. Recognised for her distinctive curly hair and easy charm, she went on to star in Malayalam films such as 'James and Alice' and 'Jomonte Suvisheshangal'. While she is now largely active in Telugu and Tamil cinema, her recent Malayalam outing Pet Detective kept her connected to the industry. She was also noticed for her performance in 'Bison', where she starred opposite Dhruv Vikram.