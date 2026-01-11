The 83rd Golden Globes are set to kick off the 2026 awards season in style, celebrating excellence in film and American television for 2025. The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 11, 2026, and Indian viewers can catch the glamour live on Jio Hotstar at 6:30 am on Monday, January 12.

Leading the nominations in the film categories is Leonardo DiCaprio’s war epic 'One Battle After Another', which has earned nine nods, making it one of only six films in Golden Globes history to secure at least one acting nomination in every category. Following close behind is 'Sentimental Value', featuring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, with eight nominations. Warner Bros.’ 'Sinners' also makes a strong showing with seven nominations, and if either 'One Battle After Another' or 'Sinners' clinch major wins, it could be a significant moment for the studio amid an uncertain season.

On the acting front, Timothee Chalamet is a frontrunner for best actor in a musical or comedy for 'Marty Supreme'. This would mark his first Golden Globe win after five previous nominations, but he faces stiff competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke for 'Blue Moon'. In the best actress, musical or comedy category, Rose Byrne leads the pack for her role in 'If I Had Legs I’d Kick You', while Cynthia Erivo, nominated for 'Wicked: For Good', will miss the ceremony due to a West End commitment.

Drama categories are equally competitive. Jessie Buckley takes the lead for best actress in a drama for 'Hamnet', while Wagner Moura could pull off an upset in best actor for 'The Secret Agent', competing against Michael B Jordan for 'Sinners' and Joel Edgerton for 'Train Dreams'.

Television is dominated by HBO’s 'The White Lotus', which earned six nominations, followed by Netflix’s 'Adolescence' with five. Seth Rogen’s industry satire 'The Studio' also picked up three nods, promising some sharp commentary alongside the glamour.

While the Globes are the first major ceremony of the awards season, they are not an exact predictor of the Oscars, with a distinct voting body made up of journalists and critics. Still, the event is celebrated as much for its style as its accolades. Champagne flows, stars mingle at tables set like nightclubs, and the red carpet sparkles with high fashion, setting the tone for the months of awards to come.