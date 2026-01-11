Actor Nivin Pauly is gearing up for his return to the big screen with the upcoming film ‘Baby Girl’, following the success of his recent release ‘Sarvam Maya’. The project reunites him with a proven team that includes producer Listin Stephen, writer duo Bobby–Sanjay, and director Arun Varma. The makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Nivin Pauly holding a newborn baby, accompanied by the caption “coming soon”. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the film is widely expected to arrive in theatres in January.

In ‘Baby Girl’, Nivin Pauly plays Sanal Mathew, a hospital attendant, marking a shift towards a grounded, everyday character. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner and directed by Arun Varma, who previously delivered the Suresh Gopi-starrer ‘Garudan’, a major commercial success for the production house. Another key factor driving expectations around the film is the screenplay by Bobby–Sanjay, a writing team known for stories that blend emotional depth with strong audience appeal. ‘Baby Girl’ marks their third collaboration with Magic Frames.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is said to draw from real-life experiences, a narrative space where Bobby–Sanjay have consistently found resonance with viewers. Lijomol Jose plays the female lead, while Sangeeth Prathap and Abhimanyu Thilakan feature in important supporting roles. Adding a distinctive emotional dimension to the story is the presence of a newborn baby, just four days old, who plays a central role in the narrative.

‘Baby Girl’ also features a large ensemble cast that includes Azees Nedumangad, Ashwanth Lal, Jaffer Idukki, Major Ravi, Prem Prakash, Nandu, Kichu Tellus, Sreejith Ravi, Josukutty, Athidhi Ravi, Alphy Panjikaran, and Mythili Nair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmed across Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, ‘Baby Girl’ has completed shooting and is expected to reach theatres in January.