Priya Prakash Varrier recently took to social media to reflect on her cameo appearance in Nivin Pauly’s hit film ‘Sarvam Maya’, sharing a heartfelt note of gratitude for being part of the project. Though her role in the film was brief, Priya’s playful screen presence alongside Nivin Pauly caught the attention of audiences and earned her warm appreciation.

Posting a few stills from the film, Priya thanked director Akhil Sathyan for casting her, joking about how perfectly he seemed to understand her “delulu” side while offering her the role. She described the shoot as a positive and thoroughly professional experience, adding that it felt far too short and left her wanting more. The actor also showered praise on Nivin Pauly, calling his laughter infectious and his energy contagious, and spoke about how much she enjoyed sharing the screen and a few light moments with him.

Priya’s note also included warm shout-outs to her co-actors, especially Riya Shibu, who plays the eccentric spirit Delulu, as well as Aju Varghese, Preity Mukundan and Arun Ajikumar. Thanking the audience for noticing and appreciating her cameo, she acknowledged the love that came her way following the film’s success. Riya Shibu responded with a playful comment, calling Priya “delulu on flight mode”.

Widely viewed as a strong comeback for Nivin Pauly, ‘Sarvam Maya’ follows Prabhendu, an atheist Hindu priest whose worldview is shaken when he encounters Delulu, a fantastical presence who pushes him to confront his emotional detachment and long-held beliefs.