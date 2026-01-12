Filmmaker Amal Neerad is set to return to one of his most talked-about films, with a sequel to his 2012 cult favourite ‘Bachelor Party’ officially in the works. Titled ‘Bachelor Party D’eux’, the project was confirmed by Neerad through a poster reveal, sparking instant buzz among fans of the original.

The filmmaker has also explained the intriguing title choice. While “deux” means “two” in French, “D’eux” loosely translates to “theirs” or “about them”, hinting at a continuation that may expand the world of the first film rather than simply revisiting it. Beyond this wordplay, the makers are keeping details tightly under wraps.

‘Bachelor Party D’eux’ will be jointly produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Fahadh Faasil Productions and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. The film is expected to go on floors soon, although the team has not yet announced a shooting schedule or release window.

Actor Naslen is said to be playing the lead role in the sequel, marking a generational shift from the ensemble-led original. There is also speculation that Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi could be part of the cast, while Tovino Thomas is rumoured to appear in a cameo. However, none of these names have been officially confirmed. It also remains unclear whether Fahadh Faasil, who is co-producing the film, will feature on screen this time.

Directed by Amal Neerad, ‘Bachelor Party’ released in 2012 as a stylised comedy-action film and featured Asif Ali, Rahman, Indrajith, Kalabhavan Mani and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Despite receiving mixed responses at the time of its release, the film went on to gain a devoted fan following over the years, thanks to its slick visuals, unconventional narrative and ensemble energy.

With ‘Bachelor Party D’eux’, Amal Neerad appears poised to revisit that universe with a fresh cast and perspective, while tapping into the nostalgia surrounding one of his most discussed films.