The Golden Globes, widely regarded as a key indicator for Oscar success, began at the Beverly Hills in California on Monday morning. Timothee Chalamet won the award for Best Actor -Musical or Comedy in a Motion Picture for his performance in 'Marty Supreme', echoing his win at the Critics Choice. Rose Byrne was honoured with the Best Actress award - Musical or Comedy for her performance in 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You', a film made in just 25 days. Paul Thomas Anderson won the Best Director Award for 'One Battle After Another', shortly after winning the Best Screenplay for the movie.

Jennifer Lawrence and Dwayne Johnson at the awards ceremony. Photos: AFP

The Netflix series 'Adolescence' won four awards at this year's prestigious event. Stephen Graham won Best actor- Limited Series, while Owen Cooper who played Jamie Miller in the series took home award for Best Supporting Actor. Erin Doherty received the Best Supporting Actress for her work in the series. It also emerged winner in the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture category.

Actor George Clooney with wife Amal at the awards night. Photo: AFP

Comedian Nikki Glaser has returned for a second stint as host of the awards show. Glaser, speaking to Reuters, said Hollywood's A-list does not need to fear her monologue. Past Globes hosts have lobbed biting jokes at many of the stars in attendance. "They shouldn't be worried because I really have made this set so that it doesn't ruin anyone's night," she said. "I don't think I'm going to have to avoid anyone at the after-party."

Teyana Taylor took home the first award as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'One Battle After Another'. Stellan Skarsgard was honoured as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Norwegian film 'Sentimental Value'. Indian-Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra presented the award for Best Actor in a TV series wearing a stunning navy blue dress at the event.

DiCaprio's film, 'One Battle After Another, tells the story of a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter's life is in danger. Co-stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor were nominated alongside DiCaprio. The war epic has earned nine nods, making it one of only six films in Golden Globes history to secure at least one acting nomination in every category.

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser takes part in the red carpet roll along with Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne, ahead of the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Photo: Reuters

The Globes are among the first of the 2026 Hollywood accolades to be handed out before the film industry's top honors, the Academy Awards, in March. Globes voters do not have a say in the Oscars, but a win at the Globes can help bring attention to potential Academy Awards contenders.

Recipients of the Globes are chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Oscars. The Globes voting body was expanded in recent years and organisers instituted reforms after criticisms for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Timothee Chalamet won the Golden Globes for Best Actor - Musical or Comedy for his work in 'Marty Supreme'. Photo: AFP

Globes voters highlighted several international films in this year's nominations. They include Norwegian family drama'"Sentimental Value,' 'It Was Just an Accident' from Iranian director Jafar Panahi, and Brazilian drama 'The Secret Agent.'