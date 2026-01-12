Priyanka Chopra, who presented the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor – Television to Noah Wyle for The Pitt alongside BLACKPINK sensation Lisa, made a striking style statement at the ceremony. The global star turned heads as she arrived in a strapless navy blue Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. She elevated the look with a diamond-studded Bvlgari necklace, matching ring, and earrings.

Before taking the stage, the 'Heads of State' actress was seen posing for the cameras with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka greeted the media with a graceful namaste, while the couple shared a few affectionate PDA moments on the red carpet. Nick was spotted adjusting Priyanka’s hair as she held onto his shoulders, charming onlookers with their easy chemistry.

Ahead of their glamorous night out, Nick also offered fans a glimpse into their pre-event fun at home. Taking to Instagram, the singer-actor shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the couple dancing to Last Call for Love by Abarza Recabel Erick Yordan.

The video opens with Nick facing the camera, looking dapper in a classic black striped tuxedo. He then pulls Priyanka into the frame, who looked radiant in her navy tiered Dior ensemble. The duo grooves to the music, perfectly setting the mood for the evening ahead.

“Mom and dad are out tonight ‘GoldenGlobes,” Nick captioned the post. During the ceremony, host Nikki Glaser welcomed Priyanka and Lisa on stage with a witty introduction, quipping, “One was in 'The White Lotus,' and one wed the white Nick Jonas.”

This marked Priyanka Chopra’s third appearance at the Golden Globes, having previously attended the prestigious event in 2017 and again in 2020.