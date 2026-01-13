‘Thudakkam’, featuring Vismaya Mohanlal as the female lead, is gearing up for an Onam release. The makers recently hinted at the festive release by unveiling a new poster from the film. Shared by Mohanlal on social media with the caption ‘Vismaya Thudakkam’, the poster shows Vismaya seated by a bus window, quietly gazing into the distance, setting the tone for what appears to be an introspective journey. Ashish Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor, is also seen in the poster.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, ‘Thudakkam’ marks the filmmaker’s next project after the blockbuster '2018'. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and is the production house’s 37th venture. The project has generated considerable curiosity, as it marks Vismaya Mohanlal’s entry into cinema, following her brother Pranav Mohanlal’s debut. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her move into films, viewing it as a significant new chapter for the Mohanlal family.

Beyond cinema, Vismaya is also a writer and painter. Her poetry collection 'Grains of Stardust' had earlier attracted attention for its distinctive voice and visual sensibility. She has also worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on 'Barroz', Mohanlal’s debut directorial venture, gaining first-hand experience of filmmaking before stepping in front of the camera.

An action drama, ‘Thudakkam’ stars Vismaya and Ashish Antony in the lead roles. The film’s shooting is currently underway at SD Scapes in Kalamassery. The pooja ceremony for the film, held last year, was attended by Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra, and their son Pranav Mohanlal.

Speaking at the event, Mohanlal reflected on his children’s decision to enter cinema, noting that he had never expected either Pranav or Vismaya to choose acting as a career. “Both of them value their privacy, and I respected their choices when they decided to follow their own paths. When Vismaya expressed her interest in acting, however, I fully supported her. With our own production house and the strong backing of Antony Perumbavoor, we are able to help her take her first steps into films,” Mohanlal said.