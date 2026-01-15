The second edition of the Celebrity Cricketers’ Fraternity (CCF) Premier League is set to begin in Kochi on February 4. Popularly described as a ‘cricket carnival,’ the tournament will feature 14 teams, with 28 leading Malayalam film celebrities participating as team owners and brand ambassadors.

This season introduces an innovative playing format titled CCF 100X, under which each innings will comprise 100 deliveries. The format is structured as 20 overs per innings, with five balls per over, ensuring faster-paced, action-packed encounters. Speaking at the launch event, CCF President Anil Thomas said the new format was designed to enhance excitement and provide greater entertainment value for fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ten-day tournament will be held at the Rajagiri College Ground in Kakkanad and will run from February 4 to February 14. The second season of CCF 100X will be played under 12 special rules, bringing a fresh competitive edge to every match. The tournament logo was unveiled by Bindu Bijendranath, CEO of Kerala Strikers, during the launch. Following the success of its inaugural season, the second edition is being positioned as Kerala’s largest celebrity cricket tournament.

As part of the celebrations, the tournament’s theme music was relaunched, with actor Narain unveiling it in the presence of music composer Rahul Subrahmanyan. Teams for the league were formed through an auction process inspired by the IPL model, reinforcing the professional and competitive spirit of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch ceremony was attended by CCF office bearers, including President Anil Thomas, Secretary Shyam Dhar, Treasurer Sudheep Karat, and executive members Jijeesh M.V., Ashok Nair, Rahul Subrahmanyan, Samarth, Sujith Govindan, and others. Actors Narain, Sunny Wayne, Kalabhavan Shajon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Mahima Nambiar, Alphy Panjikkaran, Athira Patel, Ansiba Hassan, Anagha Narayanan, Shobha Vishwanath, Sijaros, Athidhi Ravi, and Diana Hameed, adding glamour and excitement to the occasion.