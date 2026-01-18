The makers of ‘Kattalan’, starring Antony Varghese, have released the film’s first behind-the-scenes video, offering a closer look at how some of its most talked-about action sequences were shot. The BTS clip arrives shortly after the teaser was unveiled on January 16 and has already sparked fresh conversation online.

One of the standout moments in the video shows Antony Varghese taking on a real elephant in a dense forest setting. The clip breaks down how the team staged the intense sequence, including the shot in which the elephant is struck by ivory. As the makers had earlier claimed in the teaser, the BTS video reinforces that these scenes were filmed without the use of visual effects. The revelation has left many viewers stunned, with fans flooding social media with comments questioning whether what they saw was actually real. “Was this all real?” asked one user, while another wondered, “Was this not CGI?”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the one-minute teaser, Antony is seen powering through a series of high-octane action moments, beginning with a confrontation involving the elephant and followed by brutal hand-to-hand combat with a group of men in the forest. The raw physicality of these scenes has been a major talking point since the teaser dropped.

The film’s action sequences were conceptualised and choreographed in Thailand, under the supervision of well-known stunt coordinator Kech Kembakdi. Directed by Paul George, ‘Kattalan’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14 and will be released in Malayalam, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The film will hit theatres alongside Basil Joseph’s ‘Athiradi’ and Naslen’s ‘Mollywood Times’, setting the stage for a packed release window.