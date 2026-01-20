The upcoming Malayalam film ‘Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’ received a significant boost on Monday after superstar Mohanlal publicly endorsed the project. The actor appeared in a special promo video released by the film’s team, lending his support to the action-comedy directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar.

In the video, Mohanlal is seen booking the first ticket for the film, marking the opening of advance bookings. He also mentions that the film features one of his close friends, a remark that quickly caught fans’ attention. The comment section was flooded with speculation, with many guessing that the reference was to Mammootty. “Isn’t the close friend Mammootty?” one user asked, while another wrote, “Waiting for a Mammootty–Mohanlal reunion.”

‘Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’ stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in key roles. Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, who has previously worked behind the scenes with filmmakers Jeethu Joseph and Rajeev Ravi, the film is positioned as an action-comedy driven by chaos, camaraderie, and high-energy storytelling.

Adding to the anticipation, the film marks the Malayalam debut of celebrated music composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. With Mohanlal’s endorsement amplifying the buzz, ‘Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’ is set to hit theatres on January 22.