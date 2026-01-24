The shooting of 'Padayatra' began in Kochi on Friday, marking the reunion of veteran actor Mammootty and acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan after a 30-year gap. Actor Grace Antony, who has played several prominent roles in Malayalam cinema and was last seen in the Tamil film 'Paranthu Po,' has joined the project as the lead heroine. Veteran actor Indrans is also part of the cast. The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany.

The script was jointly written by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and K. V. Mohankumar, with Meera Sahib serving as the chief assistant director. Shehnad Jalal, who recently worked on Rahul Sadasivan’s 'Dies Irae,' is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

'Padayatra' is reportedly an adaptation of the 1950 novel Randidangazhi by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. If the rumours are true, this marks the second screen adaptation of the novel, following the 1958 film of the same name. Mammootty and Adoor last collaborated on the 1994 film 'Vidheyan.' In an interview with Onmanorama last month, Adoor said this would be his fourth film with Mammootty and expressed admiration for the actor’s working style. He added that Mammootty’s face came to mind while he was writing the script for the film.