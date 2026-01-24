Actor Unni Mukundan has expressed delight after receiving an invitation to attend the ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of India’s Republic Day. The special invite was personally delivered to his residence by officials from the postal department.

Reacting to the gesture, Unni said he was proud and honoured to receive the invitation, adding that the opportunity filled him with happiness and gratitude. The invitation has been designed with a focus on the traditional techniques and cultural heritage of India’s north-eastern states. The concept and design were developed and executed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unni Mukundan is currently acting in the multi-lingual film ‘Maa Vande’, which is based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The big-budget movie is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.

What is an ‘At Home’ reception?

Guests are invited to official residences like the Rashtrapathi Bhavan during special occasions, including Republic Day and the Independence Day, as a mark of honour. This year’s invite has been handcrafted by artisans of the Ashtalakshmi states, comprising the eight states of Northeast India.