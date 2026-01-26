Kochi: Veteran actor Mammootty, who played a much-hyped cameo in the WWE-inspired ‘Chatha Pacha, was recently trolled for the slang he used in the film. The actor has now clarified why sections of the audience felt disconnected from both the slang and his character.

Speaking at a press meet in Kochi, Mammootty said he viewed Walter as someone who was a hero to the other characters in the film—an individual who had left Kochi long ago and later returned. “Walter spoke old Kochi slang, and I tried to retain its essence. The Kochi slang back then was not spoken the way it is today, which is probably why the youth felt a disconnect with my character. I tried to stay true to the original,” he said.

Adding a touch of humour, the superstar remarked that he bore no responsibility for the character in the film. “I did not improvise for my character in any way. I did only what I was told to do. Good or bad, I have no responsibility for this film,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Mammootty, who was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan, also congratulated the artists who played pivotal roles in the film. He praised the younger generation of actors, including Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, for the lengths they went to in transforming their physiques for the role. “I could never do that. You should see how these youngsters build their bodies for their characters. I have started putting effort into fitness only in the past eight to ten years, and that too because I see no other way out. These youngsters gave me the energy to play my character in the film,” he said.

He also reflected on his early career, and noted that he lacked the confidence today’s younger actors possess. “When I started off, I only had fear in my mind. I didn’t have the energy or enthusiasm that these youngsters have today,” he said, while also appreciating the vision of young director Adhvaith Nayar.