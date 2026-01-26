The upcoming Malayalam film ‘Patriot,’ directed by Mahesh Narayanan, has generated massive excitement ever since its announcement. The project boasts an extraordinary ensemble cast featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, and several other big names from Indian cinema.

With shooting now wrapped up, the makers have officially announced the film’s release date—choosing Republic Day for the reveal. The timing is significant, as 'Patriot,' true to its title, explores themes of patriotism and an individual’s moral responsibility to protect the nation.

The release-date poster was unveiled in five languages. The striking visual features Mammootty, who plays the lead, holding a microchip, while the rest of the cast appears equally intense and commanding. The Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the poster were unveiled by Vijay Deverakonda, Atlee, and Karan Johar respectively. In Malayalam, the poster was shared collectively by nearly forty prominent actors, including Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Basil Joseph, Jayasurya, Sunny Wayne, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and many others.

Earlier, character posters featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal—who play the central roles—along with Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Rajeev Menon were released. These visuals carried the powerful tagline: “Dissent is patriotic. In a world full of traitors, be a Patriot!”

‘Patriot’ is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films, jointly helmed by Anto Joseph and K. G. Anilkumar. The film is co-produced by C. R. Salim and Subhash George Manuel under the banners C. R. Salim Productions and Blue Tigers London, with C. V. Sarathi and Rajesh Krishna serving as executive producers. Marking the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 17 years, Patriot is reportedly the biggest-budget Malayalam film to date. The project was completed earlier this year following more than a year of filming across ten-plus schedules in multiple countries. After 'Twenty:20,' this is yet another landmark film that brings together nearly all the major stars of Malayalam cinema.

In addition to the leading cast, the film also features Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and acclaimed theatre artist and filmmaker Prakash Belawadi.