With a line that places dissent and patriotism on the same side, the makers of ‘Patriot’ are making it clear that this isn’t meant to be a routine spy thriller. The newly released character posters point to a film that is as interested in moral conflict as it is in scale and spectacle.

The posters introduce the film’s key players, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon and Nayanthara. Shared with the caption, “Dissenting voices are patriotic. In a world filled with traitors, be a patriot,” the posters underline the film’s central idea. The release date has been revealed in Morse code, a neat touch that ties into the film’s espionage theme. ‘Patriot’ is set to release in theatres on April 23.

Designed around a play of light and shadow, the character posters hint at a world where loyalties are blurred and moral choices are not straightforward. The makers first unveiled Nayanthara’s character poster, with the others following, and saved the reveals of Mammootty and Mohanlal for last, building anticipation around their much-awaited reunion.

‘Patriot’ brings Mohanlal and Mammootty together on screen after 17 years, but the timing of the collaboration is just as significant as the reunion itself. Both actors are at a stage where they are consciously experimenting with roles, and the film arrives with expectations that go beyond nostalgia. The ensemble also reflects a deliberate mix of generations, with prominent younger actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran and Serin Shihab sharing space with veterans. With Nayanthara also on board, the film boasts one of the most star-heavy line-ups Malayalam cinema has seen in recent years.

The cast further includes Revathi, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi, the theatre artist and filmmaker known for films like ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Pathaan’. Conceived as a pan-Indian project, ‘Patriot’ is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, whose earlier films such as ‘Take Off’, ‘C U Soon’ and ‘Malik’ have shown a strong engagement with contemporary political and emotional themes.

The teaser had already hinted at a film mounted on a large scale, with action set-pieces expected to be a major draw. Backed by an experienced technical team, the film has music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Manush Nandan, and editing by Mahesh Narayanan along with Rahul Radhakrishnan. Written by Narayanan himself, ‘Patriot’ is shaping up to be a film that aims to combine star power with substance.