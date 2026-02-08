Following the success of ‘Sarvam Maya’, filmmaker Akhil Sathyan gifted his father, veteran director Sathyan Anthikad, a Volvo XC60 SUV. The gesture has drawn attention not just for the car itself, but for the sentiment behind it.

The news was shared on social media by Sathyan Anthikad’s nephew and filmmaker Deepu Anthikad, who posted a video capturing the moment the keys were handed over. In his caption, Deepu noted that Sathyan Anthikad has never been someone drawn to luxury or extravagant gifts. Even today, the filmmaker continues to use his first Maruti 800 and a Honda City. However, he eventually agreed to Akhil's insistence that highways are getting wider, vehicles are moving faster, and it was time to opt for a safer car. Deepu described the gift as one from a student to his mentor.

The video shows Sathyan Anthikad cutting a cake before being presented with the car keys, with his sons Akhil Sathyan and Anoop Sathyan by his side.

Akhil Sathyan is currently enjoying the success of ‘Sarvam Maya’, which stars Nivin Pauly in the lead. In an earlier interview with Onmanorama, Akhil spoke about how deeply personal the film is to him. He revealed that Prabhendu’s character was inspired by a close friend who is an atheist priest, while even the film’s climax draws from lived experiences.

According to Akhil, ‘Sarvam Maya’ is not a film that offers instant gratification but one that gradually grows on the viewer. He described it as a film that continues to resonate even after the viewing experience is over, lingering in thought long after the credits roll.