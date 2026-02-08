Johnpaul George’s latest film ‘Aashan’, with Indrans in the lead, has arrived in theatres, and the veteran actor is making a heartfelt appeal to audiences to watch the film on the big screen. After ‘Guppy’ and ‘Ambili’, the filmmaker returns with a distinctly meta narrative, with ‘Aashan’ positioned as a film that turns the lens inward, examining cinema, its creators and the fragile ecosystem around filmmaking.

With the film now running in theatres, Indrans recently shared a video message urging viewers to support ‘Aashan’ and ensure it does not meet the same theatrical fate as ‘Guppy’, which went on to gain appreciation later but struggled to find audiences during its initial release. In the message, the actor thanked viewers for the support the film has received so far and appealed for continued encouragement.

Indrans explained that he is currently shooting for Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Padayatra’, which has prevented him from visiting theatres and interacting with audiences directly. Reflecting on his long career, he noted that despite having acted in over 600 films, ‘Aashan’ marks the first time he is headlining a project that is being promoted on such a scale. He added that he has been receiving several calls from viewers who described the film as moving and beautifully crafted.

The actor also highlighted that ‘Aashan’ features over a hundred newcomers, making it an important platform for young artistes. He expressed happiness at the way Wayfarer Films and Guppy Cinemas have come together to promote the film, calling the effort both encouraging and reassuring.

Explaining why he felt compelled to make a public appeal, Indrans said that while he personally has a support system, ‘Aashan’ carries the hopes and dreams of many young filmmakers and actors. Though positive feedback about the film has been coming in steadily, reports of low footfalls in theatres have caused concern. He urged audiences to make the effort to watch the film in theatres and support original, experimental cinema.

Beyond its release context, ‘Aashan’ stands out as an experimental work that both celebrates and questions the act of filmmaking. The film is set almost entirely within a residential complex, where the arrival of a film crew sets off a chain of events that expose ego, ambition and creative frustration, themes that Johnpaul George has explored across his earlier works as well.

Conceived largely as a single-location drama, ‘Aashan’ unfolds inside a 21-storey apartment complex designed like a well.