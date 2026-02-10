Actor Mohanlal and filmmaker Priyadarshan are all set to reunite for an upcoming advertisement film being made for KSRTC, marking a collaboration that has already sparked excitement among audiences. The shoot is taking place in Thodupuzha.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar while speaking at the first anniversary event of the Blue Hill Foundation in Konni. Describing the initiative as a first of its kind in India, Ganesh Kumar said the association of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan for a KSRTC advertisement was a moment of great pride. Audiences have long been waiting to see the duo come together again, especially after their last collaboration in ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ in 2021.

Ganesh Kumar also revealed that both Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are taking on the project without any remuneration. He said neither of them is charging a single rupee, adding that Priyadarshan has even offered his studio free of cost for the advertisement. Actors Fahadh Faasil and Dhyan Sreenivasan were also present at the event where the announcement was made.