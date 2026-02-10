Two years have passed since the release of Girish AD’s breakout romantic comedy ‘Premalu’, and the film continues to feel very much alive in popular memory. On the anniversary of its release, members of the cast and crew shared fond recollections of the journey, revisiting a film that quietly grew into one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved youth romances in recent times. Released on February 9, 2024, ‘Premalu’ did more than just perform well at the box office. It reshaped careers and struck a deep emotional chord with a generation trying to make sense of adulthood.

Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, ‘Premalu’ catapulted both actors to a level of popularity that went far beyond Kerala. Almost overnight, they became familiar faces across the country. Naslen went on to headline films like ‘Lokah’, while Mamitha followed up ‘Premalu’ with ‘Dude’ and later expanded her reach through collaborations with major Tamil stars including Suriya, Dhanush and Vijay. Yet, even as their careers soared, it was ‘Premalu’ that remained the reference point, the film audiences kept returning to when talking about their rise.

At first glance, ‘Premalu’ appears disarmingly simple. Sachin is a young man fresh out of college, drifting through life without a clear plan. Like many Malayali youngsters today, he sets his sights on the UK, not out of a burning ambition but because it seems like the obvious next step everyone else is taking. When his visa is rejected, he tags along with his friend Amal Davis to Hyderabad for GATE coaching. It is there that he meets Reenu, an ambitious young engineer who has just started working in the city.

The plot does not promise novelty, and that is precisely where the film’s strength lies. With repeated viewings, ‘Premalu’ begins to reveal its layers. It offers the quiet comfort of familiarity, of youth caught in that uncertain space between college and real life, navigating first love, disappointment and emotional vulnerability. Girish AD never pushes the film to be a grand love story. Instead, he allows it to remain grounded, letting small moments do the heavy lifting.

Naslen’s Sachin is far removed from the conventional cinematic hero. He is unsure, emotionally dependent and often invisible in a crowd. There is no heroic elevation or dramatic background score announcing his presence. He blends in effortlessly, and that ordinariness makes him instantly relatable. His life in Hyderabad begins to revolve almost entirely around Reenu, a choice that feels recognisable rather than romanticised.

Reenu, played by Mamitha Baiju, reflects a reality many young women identify with. Fresh out of college, living alone in a new city, tasting freedom while holding on to ambition, she is written with empathy and restraint. She is not reduced to a romantic ideal but allowed her own space, confusion and growth.

Music played a crucial role in making ‘Premalu’ linger in public memory. Vishnu Vijay’s soundtrack moves like ripples on water, soft, soothing and emotionally resonant. Some songs gently underline longing and uncertainty, while others capture the carefree energy of youth. Together, they elevate the film’s emotional texture without overwhelming it.

Two years on, the reason for ‘Premalu’s lasting impact feels clear. It never tried to be exceptional. Its win lay in being deeply relatable. In telling a story that many had already lived, or were in the middle of living, the film found its way into hearts, and stayed there.