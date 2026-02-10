Veteran actor Shanthi Krishna, one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved and respected performers, has reunited with actor Nivin Pauly in front of the camera after several years. The duo recently came together for the shoot of an advertisement, marking a warm reunion that has since caught the attention of fans on social media.

Sharing her joy over the collaboration, Shanthi Krishna posted a picture with Nivin Pauly and spoke fondly of the actor, whom she often refers to as her “beloved son”. “After a long time, I worked with my dear Nivin today on an advertisement shoot. One of my favourite actors, and the one I love like a son, Nivin Pauly,” she wrote.

The bond between the two dates back to ‘Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela’, which marked Shanthi Krishna’s return to cinema after a 22-year hiatus. She had earlier revealed that she was approached to play Nivin Pauly’s mother in the film, though at the time she was unfamiliar with his work, having stayed away from watching films for many years.

What began as a professional association on the sets of ‘Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela’ soon evolved into a deep emotional connection. Over the years, Shanthi Krishna has maintained a close relationship with Nivin even off screen, often likening him to her own son. Their recent photograph together has been warmly embraced by fans, many of whom expressed happiness at seeing this cherished ‘mother–son’ pairing reunited after a long gap.