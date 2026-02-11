Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has addressed a recurring question about filmmaker Geetu Mohandas’ widely discussed “Say it” remark from the time of the ‘Kasaba’ controversy.

During a recent Instagram Stories interaction, a follower commented “Say it,” referencing the earlier episode. Parvathy responded with a brief video in which she raised her hand and ended the gesture with her middle finger. In the same session, she was asked whether she had ever reconsidered her decision to publicly criticise ‘Kasaba’ at the time. Parvathy replied that she had not.

The exchange comes amid renewed online discussions surrounding the teaser of Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film ‘Toxic’. Social media users have revisited past debates involving the two, particularly Parvathy’s outspoken stance against misogyny in cinema during the ‘Kasaba’ episode. At the time, Geetu had urged her to “say it” when Parvathy appeared hesitant to name the film while criticising its content.

When the first promotional material for ‘Toxic’ was released, Parvathy unfollowed Geetu on social media and shared an image interpreted by some as signalling disagreement. However, she has not made any direct public comment about the current controversy around the film’s teaser.

Criticism from certain quarters has alleged that ‘Toxic’ glorifies male ego and objectifies women. Actor Rima Kallingal has publicly expressed support for Geetu Mohandas. Parvathy, meanwhile, has chosen not to comment on the matter, and has not addressed the ongoing debate beyond her recent Instagram responses.

Professionally, Parvathy was last seen in the Malayalam film ‘Ullozhukku’, which released in 2024. She did not have any releases in the past year. Her upcoming Malayalam project, ‘Prathamadhrishtya Kuttakkar’, is currently under production.