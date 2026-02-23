Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who was among the presenters at the prestigious BAFTA awards, began the award announcement in Hindi, much to the delight of her Indian fans. The actor greeted the audience with a warm 'Namaskar' before continuing ‘Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai, ” (Next award is for a film that is not in English). She then continued in English, playfully asking the audience to ‘not switch to the subtitles yet.’

Alia joined the list of the BAFTA presenters for 2026 alongside some prominent personalities such as Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, and Sadie Sink. The list also included some heavyweights like Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, and Patrick Dempsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy and Warwick Davis also presented the award this year.

Alia, however, is not the first Indian to present an award at BAFTA. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a presenter at BAFTA back in 2021, while Deepika Padukone also got the opportunity to present the prestigious award in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia has made a name for herself in the international award circles, making quite a splash with her praiseworthy looks at Cannes and the MET Gala. At BAFTA, she wore a shimmering silver gown by Gucci and complimented by a fluffy white stole.

Alia is presently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and 'Raazi' co-star Vicky Kaushal. During a recent Instagram live, Ranbir shared that the project, which was expected to be out this year, might be delayed. Over and above this, Alia will also be joining the YRF’s spy universe with ‘Alpha’.