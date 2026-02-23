Actress Nileen Sandra, best known for her role in the popular comedy web series Karikku, is set to marry her long-term boyfriend, Shyamin Gireesh soon. In a heartfelt post, Nileen shared how Shyamin has been her best friend since they first met in 2017.

She reflected on their journey together, saying: "They say when God decides to bless a woman, He sends her a man who knows how to cherish her soul and treat her right. In 2017, He sent me mine—not as a lover, but as my best friend. And now, years later, I'm walking toward forever with the very man who once walked beside me as my best friend. I’m not just getting married… I’m marrying the blessing God sent me long ago."

Shyamin is an emerging director currently working on the movie ‘It's a Medical Miracle’ alongside Sangeeth Prathap and Sharafudheen. While Karikku is one of her most well-known projects, Nileen has also appeared in other Malayalam television shows and films, showcasing her versatile acting skills. Her performances are often appreciated for their natural charm and comedic timing. She was last seen in ‘Officer on Duty’ directed by Shahi Kabeer. She had also written the script for ‘Samarthya Shastram,’ a six-part web series produced by Karikku.

Apart from her acting career, Nileen Sandra is active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, work, and passions. She is known for her candid and engaging posts.