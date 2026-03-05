'Eric,' written and directed by veteran actor Shankar Panicker, will be released on March 6. The film stars Geethika Tiwari, Hemanth Menon, Prem Praveen, Manu Kurisinkal, Kiran Prathap, Ramji, Ash, and Athira Rajeev. 'Eric' is produced by Shashi Nair, Benny Vazhappilliyil, Madhusoodanan Mavelikkara, and Ramji for the banner of Q Cinemas in association with Oceo Entertainments.

The makers had recently released a video of their first song from the movie. The film marks the veteran actor Shankar’s return as a director after a couple of years. He had previously helmed films on various socially-relevant themes. According to the makers, ‘Eric’ is a horror-thriller. The film’s cinematography is handled by Sreejith Pancheni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the film, the first production venture of Q Cinemas, was shot in the UK. The story is penned by Murali Raman, with dialogues by MKA Sukumaran and Prasad. Gireesh Kuttan has composed the music, and Harish Menon is the editor. Production control is by Biju Kadavoor, and Aneesh Gopal heads the arts department. Shaji Pulpally has done the makeup.

Arathy Gopal is the costume designer. Mohan Surabhi has captured the stills, while Williams Loyal handles the art direction. Prashant Bhasi has worked as the chief associate of the movie, while Saneesh was the film’s associate director. VFX is by Digital Carving, and the action sequences are choreographed by Robin John. Vimal Vijay is the production manager. Parrot Media Events, in association with FM Entertainments, has acquired the distribution rights for Eric. AS Dinesh and Manu Shivan are the PROs.