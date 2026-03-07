One of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic mass comedy characters, Shaji Pappan, is gearing up for a return to the big screen. With news of the big-budget film Aadu 3, directed by Mithun Manuel Thomas, fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of Pappan’s new look. Over the years, every time Shaji Pappan has appeared on screen, the character has managed to set trends of his own. A key force behind that distinctive style is designer Saritha Jayasurya, the wife of actor Jayasurya, who has been shaping the visual identity of the beloved character.

In the second instalment of the franchise, the two-toned mundu worn by Shaji Pappan became a talking point across Kerala. The striking black-and-red mundu added a new dimension to the character’s mass appeal and quickly turned into a popular fashion trend. For Aadu 3, Saritha appears to have lined up fresh surprises for fans. As suggested by glimpses in the film’s promotional material, Shaji Pappan will be seen in a specially designed kurta paired with a two-toned mundu. The costume stays true to the character’s signature style while also adding a contemporary, trend-forward edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, however, Aadu 3 is not aiming to be just another comedy outing. The film is expected to combine humour with elements of time travel and fantasy, promising a visually rich cinematic experience. One of the intriguing details that has caught fans’ attention is that Pappan will also appear in the role of a king. The idea of seeing the quirky character in royal attire has sparked curiosity about how Saritha has approached both Pappan’s familiar look and his regal avatar. Recently surfaced location videos showing Jayasurya transforming into Shaji Pappan have already generated excitement among fans, offering brief glimpses of the carefully crafted costumes.

Saritha’s influence on Jayasurya’s on-screen style extends beyond the Aadu franchise. Several memorable looks from the actor’s career have carried her designer touch. From the modern wardrobe of John Don Bosco in Pretham to the elegant sarees worn by the titular character in Njan Marykutty, her work has consistently contributed to shaping the visual identity of these roles. The costumes in Njan Marykutty, in particular, were widely appreciated for the dignity and understated elegance they brought to the character. At the time, Jayasurya, appearing as Marykutty in an advertisement for Saritha’s design studio also sparked considerable conversation among audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Friday Film House in association with Kavya Films, Aadu 3 is expected to hit theatres in March 2026. When Shaji Pappan returns to the screen, many believe he will once again emerge as a style icon in Kerala. For fans, the collaboration between Jayasurya and Saritha, which has previously delivered memorable looks in films like Punyalan Agarbattis and Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam, promises to add yet another distinctive chapter with Aadu 3.