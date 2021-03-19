Deira Diaries movie review: In solace of a good Samaritan

Having the intent to help is good but going an extra mile on that intent is much better. Most of us help because we are expecting a reward of some sort. It's one thing to help someone with a reason and another thing to give a hand unconditionally. The movie Deira Diaries chronicles around such a good Samaritan who knowingly or unknowingly befriends a few people around him and influence their life in one way or another.

Deira Diaries is probably the first Malayalam film, which was shot entirely in the UAE.



Written and directed by Mushthaque Rahman Kairyaden and produced by Madhu Karuvath, the film threads different lives in Deira, Dubai.



Yusaf played by Abu Valayamkulam, is a 60-year-old Malayali who spent four decades as an expatriate in the Gulf. After 30 years of service, he decides to leave the place. Though his friends and colleagues admit about missing him, he keeps a straightforward attitude to life. 'Every journey has a return' is how he puts it.



He is a harmless man and has no intention other than create a goodness in others life. He makes sure to leave a lasting impression with his minimal dialogues. Even at his departing moment, his words create a matter of difference for a youngster in trouble and that's forms the crux of the movie Deira Diaries.



The film has an impressive performances from the cast which includes its leading man Abu Valayamkulam, Shalu Rahim, Arfaz, Letha, Bindu, Reshma, Sangeetha. With a fruitful romance constructed in the midst of all the events, Deira Diaries manages to conceive the characters without any hiccups and the gradual progress of the characters were portrayed gracefully by the actors. The script wants to address a handful of pertinent events happening in and around Deira and at certain times the focus comes in vaguely.



The narration goes to and fro and creates a bit of confusion initially but finally comes to a full circle by the climax.



Dheen Kamar has done amazing job by handling the camera capturing the hustle and bustle of the city. The clocktower place which binds time, altitude and speed needs a special mention to how it has been gelled well with the plot. Naveen P Vijayan is the film's editor. Deira Diaries has music by Sibu Sukumaran and lyrics by Joe Paul.

The movie is available on NeeStream.