'Randu' movie review: A significant story of our times

The film talks about twin conflicts. Between love and hate, between those who love and help each other, and those who spread hate and indulge in conflicts. It’s also a battle between power and ugly fights and those who are trying to overpower it with goodness. It's about watching helplessly as religions create barriers and the agony of turning into someone else without being aware of it.

Produced by Prajeev Satyavratan under the banner of Heavenly Movies and directed by newcomer Sujit Lal, 'Rand' seeks to portray and discuss contemporary social contexts. The film can be described as an excellent attempt to present the various events that can be connected to anyone living in our society without losing their intensity.

The film revolves around Vava aka Shailendra Kumar (Vishnu Unnikrishnan) who is an autorickshaw driver. He is the sole breadwinner in a family consisting of a father, mother, and sister. He is struggling to make ends meet. At Chempirika, he is everyone’s friend and is active in cultural events. Religion or politics is not an obstacle for him to love or help other human beings.

But the hostility which is spreading across the country in the name of religion is also reflected at Chempirika. He realizes that his people are also getting caught in a web of hatred, doubt, and fear and has not even speared his family and friends. When those who are capable of circulating peace are inciting fear, Vava and his friend Shah Jahan, are trying to resist and defeat it. Things get murkier as Vava finds himself triggering communal disharmony. Some try to celebrate him as Vavaji and attempt to use him for political gains.

‘The State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them’– Article 15....

The film begins with these lines of the Constitution. The film manages to remind us that everyone is equal and that this country belongs to all. The director and screenwriter have succeeded in presenting it in a different and simpler way, even though it is a topic that is often discussed. The screenplay is by Binulal Unni. Vishnu Unnikrishnan was adequate as Vava.

Tini Tom for Nalin, Mujibai Irshad, Sudhi Koppa for Shah Jahan, and Anna Reshma Rajan for Mercy have done well. Maala Parvathi, Mamita Baiju, Marina Michael, Mustafa, Kalabhavan Rahman, and Gokulan are some of the big names in the film industry. ‘Randu’ is a must-see experience as a socio-political film that offers many insights. I'm sure we will be a part of the movie as well.