Thirimali Movie review: Meandering through the path to nowhere

Thirimali, directed by Rajiv Shetty and starring Bibin George, Anna Reshma Rajan, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Johny Antony is a comedy adventure movie.

The film is produced by S K Lawrence and the story is expected to be filled with fun, suspense and excitement and make it an engaging fair.

Part of the tale is believed to be set in Nepal and might transport viewers to charming locales.

The Hindi song 'Rang Birangi' in the movie, composed by Bijibal and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, has already become viral on social media.

The song can rival any peppy Bollywood number and features Nepali actress Swastima Khadka.

The background score has been composed by Sreejith Edavana. While the DOP of the film is Faizal Ali, the editing is carried out by V Saajan.

Irshad Cherukunnu is in-charge of the costume department and the make-up is done by Ronex Xavier.