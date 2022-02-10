Soubin Shahir starrer 'Kallan D'souza': What to expect

Actor Soubin Shahir is essaying the titular role in the movie 'Kallan D'souza' and will be supported by Dileesh Pothan, Surabhi Lakshmi and Hareesh Kanaran.

As any other thug stories 'Kallan D'souza' is also expected to be an out-and-out hilarious drama.

The writing may be lacking the heft of a seriously intended aesthetic craft. Since the purpose, as what is hinted through the promos, is nothing but a laughter riot, cliches, lame dialogues and shallow performances can be expected.

Meanwhile, some slapstick episodes and witty interludes may offer some rib-tickling moments to trigger fun.

However, the presence of artists of proven mettle like Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaaran, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vijayaraghavan among others indeed gives hope that it won't be a total disappointment.

Vijayaraghavan, Sreejith Ravi, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Dr Rony David, Premkumar, among others also appear in the movie directed by Jithu K Jayan and Produced by Ramshi Ahmed.