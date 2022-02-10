Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Soubin Shahir starrer 'Kallan D'souza': What to expect

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2022 04:48 PM IST Updated: February 10, 2022 06:03 PM IST
'Kallan D'souza'
Soubin Shahir plays the titular role in 'Kallan D'souza'
Topic | Movie Review

Actor Soubin Shahir is essaying the titular role in the movie 'Kallan D'souza' and will be supported by Dileesh Pothan, Surabhi Lakshmi and Hareesh Kanaran.

As any other thug stories 'Kallan D'souza' is also expected to be an out-and-out hilarious drama.

The writing may be lacking the heft of a seriously intended aesthetic craft. Since the purpose, as what is hinted through the promos, is nothing but a laughter riot, cliches, lame dialogues and shallow performances can be expected.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, some slapstick episodes and witty interludes may offer some rib-tickling moments to trigger fun.

However, the presence of artists of proven mettle like Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaaran, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vijayaraghavan among others indeed gives hope that it won't be a total disappointment.

Vijayaraghavan, Sreejith Ravi, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Dr Rony David, Premkumar, among others also appear in the movie directed by Jithu K Jayan and Produced by Ramshi Ahmed.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.