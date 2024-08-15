'Manorathangal' Series Review | A collection of 9 films each different from the rest

'Manorathangal' is an anthology series featuring nine stories from nine directors, all written by M T Vasudevan Nair. The series stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Biju Menon, Shantikrishna, Joy Mathew, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Harish Uthaman, Madhoo, Asif Ali, Fahadh Faasil, Zareena Moidu, Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Renji Panicker, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, Nazir, Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali.

M T Vasudevan Nair's daughter Aswathy Nair conceived the project to honor the legacy of her father and celebrated writer M T Vasudevan Nair on his 90th birthday.

Each film kicks off with a narration by 'Ulaganayakan' Kamal Haasan. Filmmaker Priyadarshan has directed two films – 'Olavum Theeravum' and 'Shilalikhitam', while 'Kazhcha' starring Parvathy Thiruvoth and Harish Uthaman is directed by Shyamaprasad. 'Sherlock' directed by Mahesh Narayanan and 'Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam' helmed by Jayarajan Nair are also part of the series. Aswathy has made her debut in direction with 'Vilpana' (The Sale). 'Abhyam Theedi Veendum' (Once Again, In Search of Refuge) was directed by Santosh Sivan, while 'Kadalkkaattu' (Sea Breeze) featuring Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali, is directed by Rathish Ambat.

'Olavum Theeravum' (Episode 1)

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Mohanlal, Durga Krishna

'Olavum Theeravum,' the final segment in the anthology web series 'Manorathangal' on Zee5, based on M.T. Vasudevan Nair's short stories and directed by the ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, despite boasting some of the top names in the industry like Mohanlal and Santhosh Sivan, remains a black-and-white shadow of P.N. Menon's 1970 original starring Madhu, writes Onmanorama reviewer Sajesh Mohan. Casting works wonders in the 2024 version of 'Olavum Theeravum', with Durga, Surabhi, Hareesh Peradi as Kunjali, and others shining in their roles. Tap here to read full review by Sajesh Mohan.

'Kadugannava: Oru Yathra Kurippu' (Episode 2)

Director: Ranjith

Cast: Mammootty

It is often considered both cruel and somewhat naive to compare an original text with its movie adaptation, but in this case, that crime can be committed since the entire premise of Zee5's Malayalam web series Manorathangal is to celebrate the writing of M.T. Vasudevan Nair. In that spirit, Ranjith's Kadugannava: Oru Yathra Kurippu, starring Mammootty in the lead, remains a hastily jotted-down travel note of the original short story. It seems like director Ranjith cannot be blamed entirely, as the duration constraints set for each episode must have clouded his decision-making. Tap to read full review by Sajesh Mohan.

Mammootty in Kadugannava: Oru Yathra Kurippu. Photo: IMDb

Kazhcha (Episode 3)

Director: Shyamprasad

Cast: Parvathy, Narain

'Kazhcha', directed by Shyamaprasad and featuring Parvathy, Narain, and Harish Uthaman in the lead roles, tells the story of Sudha (played by Parvathy). After separating from her husband, Sudha returns to her family, only to be met with indifference and disapproval. Her relatives view her separation as a source of shame, reflecting societal stigmas around women who choose to live apart from their husbands. Tap to read the full review by Swathi Ajith.

Parvathy in Kazhcha. Photo: IMDb

'Shilalikhitam' (Inscriptions) (Episode 4)

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishan, Sshivad

The Priyadarshan directorial – one of the nine films that make ‘Manorathangal,’ an anthology conceived in honour of MT – unrolls in a day, one that is heavy with haunting memories and hurting indifference. It starts with the journey of Gopalankutty (Biju Menon), an archaeologist, to his village and ends with his return to his city home. In between plays out a dark drama in which almost every character comes with a shade of selfishness.

The seasoned filmmaker in Priyadarshan brilliantly captures the essence of MT’s writing with his ability to apply the visual grammar the theme requires and draw the best out of his performers. Tap here to read full review by G Ragesh.

Biju Menon converts himself to the conflict-ridden Gopalankutty. Photo: Imdb

'Vilpana' (Episode 5)

Director: Aswathy Nair

Cast: Madhoo, Asif Ali

Among the set of M T Vasudevan Nair’s short stories that have been brought to life in ‘Manorathangal’ is ‘Vilpana’ (The Sale), directed by Aswathy Nair. The segment, unlike majority of the stories in the nine segment anthology except ‘Kazcha,’ is told from a woman’s perspective with actor Madhoo taking on the role of Mrs Parekh. Though Mrs Parekh is placed in a complicated space in ‘Vilpana’, the narrative never attempts to be too complicated. Tap to read full review here by Princy Alexander.

A scene from Vilpana. Photo: Imdb

'Sherlock' (Episode 6)

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Cast: Nadhiya Moidu, Fahadh Faasil

Sherlock, the segment directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring Nadhiya Moidu and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, is a medium-paced narrative set in a winter-clad American town. It displays a perfect mix of powerful writing, cinematic depiction and meticulous performance.

While Fahadh Faasil excels as a youth who sheds his past and moves to his sister's place in America to begin life anew, Nadhiya Moidu plays a perfect Malayali expat in America who has cast off her native tastes yet keeps her homely thoughts alive. Tap to read full review here by Padmakumar K.

Sherlock is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Photo: Imdb

'Kadalkkaattu' (Episode 7)

Director: Rathish Ambat

Cast: Indrajith, Aparna Balamurali

It cannot be a period story nor could it have been premised in a contemporary setting by the writer as the backdrop showcases a time span set in the pre-independence era. A segment of the anthology based on M T Vasudevan Nair's selected collection of short stories, the short movie 'Kadalkkaattu' is directed by Rathish Ambat and stars Indrajith, Aparna Balamurali and Ann Augustine in lead roles. Tap to read full review by Padmakumar K.

Indrajith plays the role of Keshav, who is authoritative and feeble at the same time in 'Kadalkkaattu'. Ann Augustine plays Margaret in the movie. Image: Screengrab

‘Abhayam Thedi Veendum' (Episode 8)

Director: Santhosh Sivan

Cast: Siddique, Ishit Yamini, Naseer Sankranthy

The film starts off by creating a sense on intrigue. The man’s arrival at the village creates a lot of flutter drawing us into the story too. The presence of an old, ill-maintained home reminds us of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’, though it is the mind and not house that is haunted in ‘Abhayam Thedi Veendum’. Tap to read full review by Princy Alexander

Siddique and Ishit Yamini. Photo: Imdb

'Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam' (Episode 9)

Director: Jayaraj

Cast: Indrans, Nedumudi Venu

Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam, directed by Jayaraj and featuring Indrans and Nedumudi Venu, is the ninth entry in MT's 'Manorathangal' anthology. The film's slow pace and dark setting reinforce its exploration of mortality, focusing on the inevitability of death. The story revolves around adult children witnessing the slow decline of their ageing parents, a theme that resonates deeply due to the sombre tone and dark colour grading, which symbolizes the looming presence of death throughout the film. Tap to read full review by Swathi Ajith.