Dental SaaS startup CareStack expands operations in Kerala, to double workforce by year-end

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala and Florida based dental SaaS (Software as a Service) startup CareStack is expanding its operations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Pune.

The company plans to add 400 employees in engineering and professional services teams by year-end, out of which 200 will be freshers, the company said in a press release.

CareStack, which currently functions from Technopark Phase 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, is expanding to two more office spaces in the city.

While one office is within the Technopark, and the other one is in ‘Atomic Workspaces’ on the by-pass road just outside the Technopark. The company is also setting up a facility in Pune, apart from expanding in Kochi.

“In the coming years, the Indian SaaS industry will open up thousands of job opportunities, considering the increasing pace of digital transformation and more businesses transitioning away from legacy software solutions into SaaS subscriptions. CareStack is delighted to expand in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Pune and be home to passionate engineers who are looking for opportunities to maximize their potential - both learning and earning.” says CEO & Founder Abhilash Krishna.

CareStack is currently in a growth phase and expects to quadruple its revenue in 2021. The company has so far raised US$60 million and is rapidly expanding with the objective of serving 10,000+ dental offices and 30 million patients over the next 5 years.

By offering benefits like ESOP, health insurance, fitness memberships, tuition reimbursements, flexible holidays, remote working and ample opportunities for personal/professional development, the company makes it a rewarding experience for employees to immerse themselves in the pursuit of crafting elegant solutions for global healthcare challenges.

CareStack was founded in 2015 with the mission to simplify dental practice management and allow dental practitioners to truly focus on things that matter - patient care and business growth.

The company is based at Thiruvananthapuram in India and Florida in the US. CareStack’s award-winning cloud dental software offers dental practitioners a complete solution to manage all major functions like appointments, treatments, claims, payments, patient communication, reporting and analytics in a dental practice.