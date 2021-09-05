Upcoming Jeep Commander shows off its off-roading prowess in new video

Jeep Brazil recently released a video showcasing off-roading prowess of its seven-seater SUV Commander. It had earlier released the photographs of the SUV that will be launched in Brazil.

The video underscores that the Commander too will come with a four-wheel drive setup and possess good off-roading capabilities similar to the Compass.

It shows the SUV climbing steps and effortlessly negotiating steep inclines and sharp descents.

Jeep claims that the SUV can handle any type of terrain without any hassle. Though it will be sold as Commander in international markets, in India it will be called Meridian.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to start production of the SUV in India by next April and hit the market in the subsequent months.

Though it will be a seven-seater, the Meridian will be based on the Compass, including the body panels.

The main difference starts after the B-pillar. Similar to latest models of Grand Cherokee L and Grand Wagoneer, the Meridian will get longer doors. The rear has LED indicators with a chrome strip covering the width of the vehicle.

The Meridian will get all the updates seen in the Compass such as ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, larger touchscreen infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster.

The interior will get quality materials to offer a higher upmarket feel.

With the addition of a third row, the SUV can accommodate driver plus six passengers if it comes with captain seats or seven passengers if it has bench seats.

In the Brazilian market, the SUV will have two engine options. In India, the vehicle could get a stronger 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine; instead of 170 bhp in the Compass, it could be retuned to churn out about 200 bhp of peak power. It could be mated to a 9-speed, torque convertor automatic transmission.

Aimed at better reducing emissions and providing better mileage, the Meridian will feature 48V mild-hybrid with a belt-driven starter (BSG) generator system.

Code named as Jeep H6 during its development, there are no hints yet regarding the price of the SUV. The main rivals of the Meridian in India will be Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and Skoda Kodiaq. If the off-roading capabilities of the SUV are considered, the list of the rivals will extend to ladder-frame SUVs such as MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.