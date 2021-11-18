Malayalam
Kerala flags concerns about ease of doing business process after state's rank slips to 28

PTI
Published: November 18, 2021 07:35 PM IST
P Rajeev
Topic | Business

New Delhi: Kerala government has raised concerns about the process followed for the latest ease of doing business ranking of states.

The issue was raised by Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev during his meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the national capital.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Rajeev said the concerns regarding the ranking process were raised with Goyal.

The minister said that the process will be reviewed, according to Rajeev. The meeting happened on Wednesday.

Kerala's ranking has slipped to 28th position.

Rajeev also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged for a relief package for the crisis-hit sector.

The government has sought a relief package for the cashew sector which is facing a crisis.

Rajeev emphasised that the state is focused on promoting ease of living and attract investments based on ESG (environmental, social and governance) aspects.  

