Motor Vehicles Dept services to go fully online except for driving test, vehicle inspection

Thiruvananthapuram: The online services of the Motor Vehicles Department have begun functioning in a full-fledged manner, stated Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Barring driving test and vehicle inspection all other services of the department would be made available online very soon, the minister said.

Hereafter, those applying for various MVD services need not to visit its office or submitting documents in person. The services can be availed online by citing the Aadhaar number. Mobile phone number authentication would be enough for the renewal of vehicle permit.

Change of address on the Registration Certificate (RC), vehicle ownership change, NOC of vehicles, duplicate RC, removal of hypothecation and hypothecation endorsement would be available online from December 24 onwards.

While transferring ownership of vehicles, the old owner should give the original RC to the new owner and get a receipt for the same from him/her and keep in their custody.

Services like obtaining driving licence, learners licence, registration for vehicles with factory manufactured body and vehicle permit for vehicles barring stage carriage had already gone online earlier.

The government had asked the Transport Commissioner to expedite the work on online registration of vehicles and associated services. Following the directive, the required software was arranged to make the existing online services fully functional.

With the new system coming into place, the public would now be able to avail the MVD services easily and swiftly.