Toyota eyes the premium pickup space with Hilux

Japanese carmaker Toyota has been marshalling its troops in the Indian market with the help of its premium MPV Innova Crysta and premium SUV Fortuner for quite some time. Now, it is eyeing opportunities in the premium pickup space. Though a niche market, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is planning to launch its Hilux pickup in India soon. The company is most likely to drive in the pickup in the new year itself.

The Hilux, which is available in several countries for decades, first arrived in 1968 and has sold nearly 1.80 crore units so far. Despite its age, the Hilux has been successful in fending off competition from new-age rivals by regular updates and facelifts.

The new Hilux pickup will share the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner in India. Since the Hilux will be bigger in size and stance than its siblings, it might find enough takers outside the city areas too.

Though positioned as an off-roader, Toyota is unlikely to skimp on features in the Hilux. At present, the Hilux sold in the international markets is equipped with ambient lighting, auto air-conditioning, 8-inch infotainment system and JBL speakers. It is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

Apart from the platform, the Hilux might share several other mechanical parts with the Fortuner and have a price tag of Rs 30 lakh. It's main rival in the Indian market will be another Japanese carmaker Isuzu's V Cross.