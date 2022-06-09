Spices Board ties up with Flipkart to enhance market access

Kochi: The Spices Board on Thursday signed a Terms of Understanding (ToU) with Flipkart to enhance market access and help promote farmers and grassroots organisations working in the spices sector.

Spices Board, an establishment under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, joined hands with the country's homegrown e-commerce marketplace under its initiative Flavourit Spices Trading Limited (FSTL).

The ToU was signed under the Flipkart Samarth programme, which aims to empower MSMEs, artisans, entrepreneurs, rural sellers and farmer communities selling products associated with the country's rich cultural heritage through Flipkart’s e-commerce platform.

On the partnership, D Sathiyan IFS, Secretary, Spices Board India, said: “Through Flavourit, we are looking forward to helping the farmer communities in marketing their products to a wider spectrum, both domestically and internationally.”

This venture under Flipkart Samarth programme will facilitate improved market access to the farmers and new entrepreneurs who offer their products under the Flavourit brand.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are honoured to partner with the Spices Board through our Samarth Program. This partnership will enable pan-India market access for farmers, and grassroots organisations working in the sector, while further augmenting our commitment to the social and economic development of our stakeholders. As a homegrown company, we want to unlock the potential of local farmer communities with the benefits of e-commerce and contribute to their growth and livelihood. This partnership will help fortify this vision.”

Committed to sustaining the passion of Indian spices and betterment of farmers, Flavourit Spices Trading Ltd strives to lend a helping hand to small and marginal spice growers, collectives, and developmental ventures to bring economic and social inclusion.

The ToU was signed at the headquarters of Spices Board in Kochi, in the presence of D Sathiyan IFS; A B Rema Shree, Director (Research), Spices Board; B N Jha, Director (Marketing); B Venkateson, Director (Development); Jijesh T Das, Director (Administration); Nithin Joe, Deputy Director; Beneeshmon A P, Spices Board; Neil Christopher Castelino, Director (Corporate Affairs), Flipkart Group; and Dr Dipu Thomas Joy, Corporate Affairs, Flipkart Group.