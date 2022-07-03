Hot and techy Brezza has arrived; Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh

Maruti has launched its new Brezza in the market. Available in manual and automatic variants, the small SUV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti is also offering a monthly subscription scheme of Rs 18,300 for the Brezza.

Maruti had already started accepting bookings ahead of the launch. One can pay Rs 11,000 through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership or online to book the vehicle.

The new Brezza features a youthful, energetic design, revamped interior, intelligent technology, electric sunroof, new Smart Hybrid K Series engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift, 6 airbags and ESP.

More sporty, stylish

The new Brezza has undergone a lot of changes at the front and rear. The grille, bumper and headlight design is new. There is also a redesigned clamshell-style hood and new front fenders. LED headlamps, tail lamps and bumper are also new. It also comes with a floating roof and shark-fin antenna. The Brezza will be Maruti's first vehicle in the country with an electric sunroof.

New interior, more space

The outgoing model had one of the best interiors in small SUV segment. Now, Maruti has made it more upmarket. There are a lot of in the cabin, including the seats. Other attractions include a new dashboard with a premium look, new centre console, instrument panel and free-standing touchscreen. Besides, it also gets the flat-bottom steering wheel from the Swift. It also has a Suzuki Smart Play Pro 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has more than 40 advanced features, including voice assist.

Connectivity features

Connectivity features set Brezza apart from its main rivals, the Korean cousins Sonnet and Venue. The new SUV has high-tech connectivity features to compete directly with them. Technologies such as real-time tracking, geo-fencing and find your car will be available in the new Brezza. It also has heads-up display, voice command, paddle shift, wireless charging, fast charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Safety

The outgoing model had scored four stars in the Global NCAP crash test. The new model too is unlikely to compromise on safety. The car is built on Suzuki's Global C platform. The new Brezza features more than 20 safety features, including six airbags, ESP and a 360-degree camera and reinforced structure.