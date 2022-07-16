Kerala-based menswear startup G&A bags investment

Kochi: The Indian apparel startup company Giacca & Abito Sartoriale Fashion (G&A) has received investment from Kerala-based angel investors Sonu Vaidyan and Dr. Sony Vaidyan. The lump sum received has not been announced yet. The angel investors are also the directors of the leading business chain, Syama Dynamic Group.

Kollam-native Sreejith Sreekumar has developed his brand, G & A, with the sole purpose of making luxury fashion accessible and affordable for layman.

The startup has already gained momentum in the Indian fashion space and has established over a hundred counters in leading fashion retailers within Kerala alone. The company has within a year found its space in the markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Punjab and Delhi.

Sreekumar, founder & CEO of G&A, said the investment is a definitive recognition of the company’s steadfast commitment to making luxury menswear accessible and affordable while not compromising quality. The investment has paved the way to achieve the company’s dream of generating Rs 20 crore in revenue in the next fiscal and would greatly contribute to meeting the rising demands through expanding production avenues.

Sonu Vaidyan, who is among the investors, reveals his benchmark for investing which is concerned with businesses rooted in Kerala that aim for the global market, just like G & A. The growth of the company within a short span of time is what propelled the investment, according to him.