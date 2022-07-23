Malayali's parking app turns out to be an instant hit in US

Kochi: Are you not getting space for parking your vehicles in the US while travelling?

Do you face trouble in getting urgent vehicle repair service when your car meets with breakdown? There is an app run by the startup company of American Malayali Binu Girija in Silicon Valley in Northern California to give you a solution to all these problems.



The app with the name Way.com has currently 50 lakh clients, having spanned across 50 federal States in the US.

Way.com has tied up with almost 20,000 parking slots in the US. If you want to park a car, the app will alert you about the nearest parking place.

Once you pay through this app, government or private agencies which run the parking centres will get the revenue. But 20 or 30 percent of their revenue is given to Way.com for its service.

If the tyre of your vehicle gets conked off in the middle of the road, one of the repairing teams of the company will rush to the spot, shift the vehicle from there and soon get the tyre repaired or replaced.

Service will also be provided by the company's nearest centres for cleaning the vehicles by giving you time slots.

Now, the revenue of the company stands at Rs.1600 crore.

The company has already received one crore dollars as venture capital fund.



Way.com has also forayed into car insurance and auto loan refinancing sectors in the US.



Now, the plan is to expand its business to other countries, Way.com founder and CEO Binu Girija has said.



In India, the company is planning to hit the market soon in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.



The company has around 250 staff in various offices in the US. It also employs 250 employees in the Technopark.