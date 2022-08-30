Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Keralite Santosh Iyer appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India

PTI
Published: August 30, 2022 01:39 PM IST Updated: August 30, 2022 02:48 PM IST
PTI08_24_2022_000104B
Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd. MD and CEO Martin Schwenk along with Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd. Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Santosh Iyer : PTI
Topic | Fasttrack

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday named Keralite Santosh Iyer as the Managing Director &amp; CEO of the Indian operations with effect from January 1, 2023.

Iyer, 46, is from Thrissur and works as Vice President, Sales & Marketing and would be the first Indian to lead Mercedes-Benz India operations.

Iyer replaces Martin Schwenk who will assume the responsibility as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Thailand.

RELATED ARTICLES

"As the company transitions into an exciting future with emerging mobility trends and unending possibilities, I am thoroughly convinced Mercedes-Benz will achieve new heights with the passion, vision and dynamic leadership that Santosh drives in," Schwenk noted.

Associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009, Iyer has been in leadership roles across diverse functions including sales, marketing, customer services, communications and Customer relationship management (CRM).

In 2016, he was appointed as Vice President, Customer Services &amp; Retail Training business. In July 2019, he took over as the Vice President, Sales &amp; Marketing leading digital transformation of the business and achieving the highest ever-online sales penetration.

"Mercedes-Benz is at the cusp of transitioning to an exciting, electrified future and it is a privilege for me to steer the internal brand, introduce emerging trends and continue to define new benchmarks for our customers," Iyer noted.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.