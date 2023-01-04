Asset Homes inks JV deal with global realty player Taurus Investment

Kochi: Asset Homes, a leading residential developer based in Kochi, has signed a partnership with Taurus Investment Holdings, a global real estate private equity investment and development firm based in Boston, USA.

Taurus, which has invested over $10 billion (Rs 82,000 crore) in more than 70 million square feet of assets across the world, has joined hands with Asset Homes both as a joint venture partner and investor.

Erik Rijnbout, global president of Taurus Investment Holdings, said his company has decided to partner with Asset Homes considering the Kerala builder's well-established systems in place, corporate governance, high-quality products, innovative ideas and growth prospects. "The partnership will help Asset Homes enter the next stage of growth," said Ajay Prasad, Country Managing Director – India at Taurus.

Asset Homes has completed seven housing projects in the calendar year 2022. As many as 450 housing units were built in these projects, covering a total area of around 6 lakh sq ft. The 74th and 75th completed projects will be inaugurated in Kannur on Saturday (January 7), said Sunil Kumar V, founder and managing director of Asset Homes.

Sunil Kumar outlined a three-year mega initiative - Mission Centennial, with 100 initiatives culminating with the completion of the 100th project by November 2025.

Describing the company's geographical expansion plans, he said Asset Homes would start two housing projects in Dubai in 2023. Asset Homes would also start projects in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha in 2023, he added.

In association with JGT, the real estate wing of the leading hospitality group CGH Earth, Asset Homes will also enter into super-premium, uber-luxe projects with global luxury amenities and five-star hospitality services in prime locations. The first phase will see such projects in Kochi, Kottayam and Thrissur, Sunil Kumar said.