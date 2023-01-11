Auto Expo 2023, the country's biggest auto show is open

Auto Expo 2023, the country's biggest auto show, has begun in New Delhi and Greater Noida. While the first two days are exclusively for journalists, January 13 is for special business tickets. The public can visit the Auto Expo 2023 from January 14 to 18 by purchasing tickets.

About 114 companies in the auto sector are taking part in the expo. Though a total of 48 new vehicles are likely to be introduced at the expo, some models are expected to shine at the show. From the Maruti Jimny to the new generation Toyota Land Cruiser, let's know more about those star models.

Maruti Jimny

After a long wait, the five-door Maruti Jimny will make its debut at Auto Expo 2023. The Jimny with Brezza's 1.5-litre engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. A four-wheel drive facility is also expected as it is meant for off-road trips.

Baleno-based SUV

Images of the Baleno-based SUV undergoing test runs at various locations have surfaced recently. However, Maruti will launch this model officially at Auto Expo 2023. The Auto Expo is also the first venue to showcase the model that is ready for commercial production. The model will share many features with the Baleno, and also have a petrol engine option.

Maruti electric car

Maruti had unveiled its electric car concept at the Auto Expo 2020. This time, a much more advanced version of the Maruti's electric car concept, which the automotive world is waiting for, may be introduced. More information about Maruti's electric car, which is expected to start production in 2025, has not yet been released.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai will launch its latest premium electric car, the Ioniq 5, at the Auto Expo. To be powered by a 72.6kWh battery, the car will have a range of 631 km on a single charge. The Ioniq 5 will be powered by Hyundai's electric car platform, E-GMP, which is used in the Kia EV6.

Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV, which is expected to be Tata's next popular EV, is also expected to be a big attraction at the expo. The Tata Punch EV will be positioned between the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV. It will have an expected range between 300km and 350km.

Tata Harrier EV & Safari EV

Details of Tata's Harrier and Safari electric models will be announced at the expo. Though Tata has kept details about these cars a secret, it is expected that these cars can travel 400 to 450 km on a single charge.

Kia Carnival 4th Gen

Kia's fourth generation MPV will be showcased at the expo. The Carnival is expected to have several new features, including a completely changed cabin. No major changes are expected in the diesel engine and gearbox.

MG Hector and Hector Plus facelift

Although MG has released details of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus, they will be unveiled at the expo. MG has updated these vehicles with several new features including a larger touch screen, larger driver's digital display and a redesigned cabin. The engine and gearbox are likely to remain unchanged.

New Land Cruiser

Though Toyota has introduced the new gen Land Cruiser globally in 2021 itself, it is coming to the Indian market now. And, Toyota has chosen Auto Expo 2023 as the right venue for it. This muscle car with large grilles at the front is available in both petrol and diesel engines.