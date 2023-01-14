Auto Expo: Toyota unveils latest Land Cruiser priced Rs 2.17 cr

Toyota has announced the price of its latest Land Cruiser model at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi. The Land Cruiser 300 SUV diesel, which is being released 14 years after the previous model of Land Cruiser, will cost Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). Land Cruiser 300 will compete with Lexus LX and Range Rover.

Apart from Land Cruiser 300, Toyota also exhibited the lower and mid-variants of Innova Hycross at Auto Expo.

Toyota showrooms in India had started accepting bookings for Land Cruiser 300 in August last year for an amount of Rs 10 lakh. However, the bookings have been stopped now, said dealers. Full bookings have been received for the first batch of the SUV, indicated the dealers.

Compared to the exterior of Land Cruiser 200, minor changes are visible on the front grille and wheel arches of Land Cruiser 300. However, the interiors have undergone major improvements in the latest model. While the dashboard has a new design, features such as head-up display, premium sound system and fingerprint authentication system have been introduced.

The 300 model is also built on body-on-frame structure, which is among the major specialties of Land Cruiser. Even though Land Cruiser 300 petrol model is available in international markets only vehicles with 3.3-litre turbo V 6 diesel engine are being currently sold in India.

Innova Hycross

Innova Hycross was introduced recently by Toyota in the range of Rs 18.30 – 28.97 lakh. The lower variant was shown for the first time at Auto Expo.

Hycross has earned praise for its fuel-efficiency and safety. Toyota claims that the 2.0-litre petrol model would offer a mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Hycross is equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 (ADAS). Basic safety features such as airbag, ABS, EBD, three-point seat and belt disc brake come in-built. In addition, Hycross boasts of the latest safety features such as line-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.